    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Love Aaj Kal Trailer Sends Twitter Into A Meme Frenzy, Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Memes!

      By
      |

      Imtiaz Ali has remade his much loved 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, and its trailer just dropped. In an unusual way of doing things, the remake has also been titled 'Love Aaj Kal', which netizens have a lot to joke about, apart than the many other funny premises they found within the trailer itself. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, Love Aaj Kal's trailer sent Twitter into meme frenzy, as netizens outdid each other with the most hilarious memes.

      Love Aaj Kal Trailer Sends Twitter Into A Meme Frenzy

      Check out some of the creative memes that Twitterati came up with -

      The trailer of Love Aaj Kal got us nostalgic for the original movie starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, but did little else otherwise.

      Just like the original, the remake showcases two love stories on two different timelines, one in 1990 and the other in 2020. In the modern setting, its protagonists, Kartik (Veer) and Sara (Zoe) try to wade through a gamut of emotions in their love affair.

      Many have mixed feelings about the trailer, and are waiting for the film's release, to see if it lives up to the merit of the original.

      ALSO READ: 5 Things We Love And Hate About Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal Trailer

      ALSO READ: Flashback Friday To Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal Starring Saif Ali Khan And Deepika Padukone

      Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 14:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue