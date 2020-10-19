Ludo Trailer: Aamir Khan Lauds Anurag Basu, Asks Him To Hold A Virtual Screening

A couple of hours ago, the makers of Ludo unveiled its trailer on Netflix and YouTube and guess what? Superstar Aamir Khan is already impressed with director Anurag Basu's work. Aamir took to the micro-blogging site to share his review on Ludo trailer and wrote, "What a trailer!!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it."

He further insisted Basu to hold virtual screening for his colleagues from the film industry and wrote, "Kab tak wait karna padega? Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues ;-) Love. a."

Clearly, Aamir can't wait to watch the film.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

Apart from Aamir, actor Hrithik Roshan also showered love on Ludo trailer. While sharing the link of its trailer on his Twitter page, Hrithik wrote, "Wah ! Kya baat hai ! लव ईंट ."

Abhishek is ecstatic to receive positive response from Aamir and Hrithik, and thanked them for watching the trailer.

Not so long ago, Abhishek had shared his experience of working with Basu and said, "These films are the ones I am honoured to be a part of. Anurag Basu is a director I have immense respect for and I was very keen that I get the opportunity to work with him."

Ludo will stream on Netflix from November 12, 2020.

