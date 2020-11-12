Ludo Twitter Review: Did Anurag Basu's Multi-starrer Win Viewers' Hearts?

Anurag Basu's much-awaited multi-starrer Ludo is streaming on Netflix, and we are here with the film's Twitter review. The film casts Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats in lead roles. The film, which has dark humour, romance and crime, is an amalgamation of four stories, which are interconnected.

Let's see if Anurag managed to woo the viewers with his work.

Monika Rawal @monikarawal: My take on #Ludo: Its quirky n dark comedy is a winner. Each performance is worth a watch. All the stories so seamlessly blend into the narrative that one blink and u miss it all. Such a fine film from @basuanurag, & his cameo is an icing on the cake.

ToheedLuggage @dvn_toheed: 40 mins in! And it's soo interesting!! Loving the way it's all connected AND EVERY ACTOR IS SOLIDD! This Ludo theme is cool and fresh!

Rohitt Jaiswal @rohitjswl01: Rating - 2*/5 Top Notch Performance by leading actors goes in Vain due to same old Anurag Basu pattern of direction, thin plot line and weak story plays the role of biggest Villain in the film, moments wasted, ends up as a HEADACHE.

Anurag Basu Talks About Abhishek Bachchan And Inayat Verma's Bond On Ludo Sets

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI: #LudoReview -FUNTASTIC. 5 Divergent stories beautifully embedded into a single narrative. @TripathiiPankaj & @RajkummarRao are SHOWSTOPPERS, their comic timing & dialogue delivery is IMPECCABLE. @basuanurag Spellbinding writing & masterful direction is the HERO of #Ludo.

Vaibhav Gupta @Just__Vaibhav: #LudoReview Entire star cast @TripathiiPankaj @RajkummarRao @juniorbachchan #AdtiyaRoyKapoor did a splendid job. Ludo is crazy roller coaster ride blended with fantastic thrills & comical sequences. EXCELLENT cinematography & top notch script.

Going by the netizens' review, the film has received rather positive response from audiences.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

Anurag Basu On Comedy Anthology Ludo: Wanted People To Enjoy The Film As A Whole