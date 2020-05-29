Lyricist Yogesh Gaur Passes Away At 77

Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur, best known for songs like 'Kahin door jab din dhal jaye' and 'Zindagi kaisi hai paheli', passed away on Friday at the age of 77.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter account and paid tribute to lyricist Gaur. Remembering the writer of her infamous songs she wrote, "Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. (I just got to know about the death of Yogesh Ji who wrote many heartwarming songs. I have sung many songs written by him. He was a very calm and composed man. I pay my respects to him)."

On Yogesh Gaur's passing, film and music historian Pavan Jha said to FilmiBeat, "I was in touch with him during the lockdown but he had stopped responding in the last couple of weeks. He wasn't keeping well but his disciple Satyandee was taking care of him."

Indian songwriter Salil Chowdhury's son also spoke about the veteran lyrists' demise, he said, "Yogesh Uncle, my father Salil Chowdhury's favourite lyrics writer and close family member from the '70s onwards with films like Anand, Chotu Si Baat, Rajnigandha, and so many songs with Baba. Lost a Family Member today and a super Fantastic Human being and a Poet; growing up in front of him another Father who I've Lost. Hoping he'll meet with my Baba 'n' Ma Sabita Chowdhury and carry on the unfinished journey. Will miss you Yogesh Uncle."

Yogesh Came To Mumbai At The Age Of 16 According to reports, Yogesh Gaur was known in the film industry by his first name Yogesh. He came to Mumbai at the age of 16, and with the help of his cousin Yogendra Gaur, a screenplay writer, he got his first break as a lyricist with the film Sakhi Robin in 1962. He started his career by writing six songs for his first film and later went on to write for more films like Chhoti Si Baat (1976), Baton Baton Mein (1979), Manzil (1979), Rajnigandha (1974) and many more. He also wrote for television shows like Chandrakanta, Hasratein, Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai and Gudgudee. One His Biggest Films Is 1971 Anand Yogesh wrote the lyrics of the Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna-starrer blockbuster Anand (1971). Till date, the film is best known for its songs, which are regarded as classics by all music lovers. Yogesh also worked with many prominent names, including Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. Yogesh Has Worked In Over 30 Films In 3 Decades His last big film was Bewafa Sanam, which released in 1995. He also penned a few songs for the 2006 release Prateeksha, but it failed to make a mark at the box office.

Exclusive: Aamir Khan's Spotboy Amos Paul Nadar Passes Away Of Heart Attack In Mumbai

Sandalwood Comedian Michael Madhu Passes Away At The Age Of 51