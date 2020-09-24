Maanayata Dutt Reveals How She And Sanjay Dutt Are Surviving What They Are Given To Bear!

Last month, Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt's lives turned upside down when the latter was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Maanayata and Sanjay, who have already crossed many hurdles together in their marriage, were shaken up. But one has to praise their strong determination to battle against one more hurdle with all the positivity and strength.

Maanayata Dutt, who's currently in Dubai with her actor-husband, shared a picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life❤️❤️ #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifulllife #thankyougod 🙏"

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt and his family are expected to return to Mumbai from Dubai by the end of September, as he has to undergo the third chemotherapy cycle.

Speaking about Dutt's treatment, Dr Jalil Parkar told ETimes, "It is not yet known how many cycles will be required. Chemotherapy is never easy to take and the fight against lung cancer is another battle in his life."

So far, Dutt is doing well and is very optimistic about his quick recovery. B-town celebrities also feel the same and are hopeful that Sanjay will defeat cancer as he's a born fighter.

On a related note, with respect to work, producers of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects are very supportive and want him to recover first.

Sanjay was last seen in Sadak 2, which failed to woo the audiences. He will next be seen in Torbaaz, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India and KGF: Chapter 2.

