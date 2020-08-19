Maanyata Dutt Issues Statement On Sanjay Dutt’s Health, Says He Is Under Preliminary Treatment: Read

The actor was admitted to Lilavati hospital after experiencing breathlessness on August 8, and was released after a couple of days. He had tested negative for COVID-19. However, it was later reported that he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Although Sanjay has not commented on his illness yet, his wife Maanyata Dutt issued a health update regarding Sanjay. She stated that Sanjay is currently undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital.

"To all of Sanju's fans and well wishers, I can't begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years," Maanyata began her statement.

She continued, "Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well.

As a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace. We are going to go about our life as normally as possible, with a smile, because this will be a tough fight and a long journey. And, we need to do this for Sanju, without any negativity setting in.

In these trying times, unfortunately, I have been unable to be by his side in the hospital, due to my home quarantine which ends in a couple of days. Every battle has a torchbearer and someone who holds the fort. Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run Cancer foundation, and who has also seen her mother battle this illness, has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort."

Maanyata recently returned to Mumbai from Dubai where she was stuck with their kids due to the Coronavirus lockdown .

Updating everyone on Sanjay's treatment, she said, "For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital."

She further said, "I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.

Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju and Priya, after losing their parents. He is the heart and soul of our family.

While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners."

Recently, Sanjay Dutt had shared a statement saying that he will be taking a break from work for medical treatment. He too urged his well wishers not to speculate about his health.

Talking about work, the actor will next be seen in Sadak 2, starring alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film has been directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films. The film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Discharged From Hospital, Returns Home