      Maanyata Dutt Releases Statement After Sanjay Dutt's Cancer Diagnosis; 'We Will Emerge As Winners'

      The news of actor Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer has shocked his fans across the globe. While the actor has refrained from commenting on the same, his wife Maanyata Dutt has issued an official statement on his health.

      The statement read, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass."

      Maanyata further requested fans not to fall prey to rumours and speculations and continued, "However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support."

      "Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity," she concluded her statement on a positive note.

      While some media reports state that the actor will be flying to the US for his medical treatment, it is likely that he may also undergo treatment in Singapore.

      Earlier, the Sadak 2 actor had announced that he is taking a short break from work for some medical treatment without divulging any details about the same. Last week, Dutt was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after he complained of breathlessness and chest discomfort. He tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged from the hospital on August 10.

