    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Madhu Chopra On Daughter Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy Dress: It Is Her Body, She Can Do What She Wants

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra made a huge fashion statement on the red carpet of the 62nd Grammy Awards. Dressed in a Ralph & Russo gown with a neckline that plunged to her navel, Priyanka was hugely appreciated, as well as dissed for it.

      However, her mother Madhu Chopra is glad about the controversy surrounding the dress, as she feels it only made Piggy Chops stronger to live life on her own terms.

      Madhu Lauds Priyanka For Carrying Off Her Grammy Dress

      Regarding the fuss over Priyanka's gown, Madhu was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger, that she lives life on her own terms. It is her body, she can do what she wants and she is a beautiful one. I also sent her a saying that said, 'It is my life', so I think that is the philosophy behind life. Trollers are anonymous people hiding behind their computers who don't have joy in their life and I think they do it to get attention."

      She added, "I loved the dress and she showed me a sample before she wore it. I thought it was a little risk but she carried it off well and she was one of the best dressed."

      After facing heavy trolling for the gown, Priyanka had taken to Instagram to respond to haters with a touching post on love, kindness and living life on one's own terms.

      In an interview with US Weekly, Priyanka revealed how she avoided a wardrobe malfunction with the risqué dress. She shared that a tulle material matching her skin tone was used to hold it together, which wasn't visible on camera. She also said that she never attends award shows feeling insecure about what she is wearing, and almost always has the dress glued to her body.

      ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Avoided A Wardrobe Malfunction In Her Dramatic Grammy's Outfit!

      ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Pens A Post About Love And Hate After Getting Trolled For Her Grammy Outfit

      Read more about: madhu chopra priyanka chopra
      Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 2:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 1, 2020
      • Chunky Clarifies Daughter Ananya’s Nepotism Comments
        Chunky Clarifies Daughter Ananya’s Nepotism Comments
      • Pics: Kareena Hosts Sara & Sonakshi On 'What Women Want'
        Pics: Kareena Hosts Sara & Sonakshi On 'What Women Want'
      • Natasa Impresses Fiance Hardik With Her New Hairdo!
        Natasa Impresses Fiance Hardik With Her New Hairdo!
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X