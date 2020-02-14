Madhu Chopra Reacts To Wendell Rodricks’ Death: We Hold No Grudges Against Him

Fashion designer Wendell Rodrick's sudden demise has left many celebrities shocked and devastated. The renowned fashion designer died at his residence in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday. A Padma Shri awardee, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist.

A few days ago, Wendell Rodrick had slammed Priyanka Chopra's outfit for the Grammys 2020 and had received flak for his statement. He had later issued a statement clarifying that he didn't body-shame Priyanka but her choice of outfit.

He had written, "I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women, who wear minis past a certain age. If you don't have it, don't flaunt it."

His statement had not gone well with Priyanka's mom, Madhu Chopra and she had reacted to all the controversies around PeeCee's outfit and had said, "I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger. She lives life on her own terms as long as she is not harming or hurting anybody. It's her body she can do what she wants, and she has a beautiful one too. I sent her a saying that says 'It's my life'. Whose life am I living, yours or mine? I can do what I want, right? I think that is the philosophy that everybody should follow."

Now, Madhu Chopra has responded to the sudden demise of Wendell Rodrick and said, "We hold no grudges against Wendell. Disagreements happen and one shouldn't keep it forever. Wendell was a nice guy. Priyanka worked with him in Fashion."

She further added, "Plus, if you recall, Wendell had subsequently issued a clarification. We have lost a great, talented man. I couldn't believe yesterday evening that Wendell is no more. He had just brought in two puppies to his house to shelter them. He was an ardent dog-lover. Life is so unpredictable."