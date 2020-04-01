    For Quick Alerts
      Madhur Bhandakar On Effects Of COVID-19 On Bollywood: It Will Take Time To Come Back

      By
      |

      Novel Coronavirus outbreak has stopped the functioning of many sectors. Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the government has asked the people from the entertainment industry to halt shootings for some days to curb the spread of the virus. Because of this, many films' releases, shooting of shows and web series' have been put on hold. This will directly affect the showbiz.

      Speaking about the effects of Coronavirus on Bollywood, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, in an interview with ETimes, said, "To be honest, Bollywood is a very small component of the world. This is a world issue. I am more worried about the common man on the street. I am worried about the migrants who are walking home. I am happy that the Government has helped them to reach their homes."

      Madhur Bhandarkar

      "It will take time but Bollywood will come back. The morale of the people has been hit the big time, not only of our countrymen but of the people all over the world. It has affected the economy of the entire world. Even after this, people will take time to come to theatres and watch movies. There is a vaccine for Malaria, plague but there is no vaccine for coronavirus yet. So we don't know when this will end," (sic) Madhur Bhandarkar elaborated.

      Speaking about the help from Bollywood celebs to the daily wage workers from the industry, Madhur said, "IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association), Film Guild and others, we all are coming together to help people. We have been giving food packages and monetary help to the daily wage workers. Lot of people are contributing towards it. Today, we have to stand with our country completely. We have to see to it that our fellow citizens does not sleep hungry. This is the need of the hour. People who live with more than four to five people in a small space, it is difficult for them to follow the norms like social distancing."

      Also Read : Exclusive: Ajay Devgn And Aditya Chopra To Help Industry Workers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

      Meanwhile, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan and others have donated towards PM CARES Fund and other charities to help Coronavirus-affected people.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 18:45 [IST]
