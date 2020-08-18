Madhur Bhandarkar On Sushant's Demise: People Tell Me Whatever I Had Shown In ‘Heroine' Is True

Madhur Bhandarkar is known for making films that show the hard-hitting truth of society. One such film was Heroine, which showed the dark side of the glamour world. The filmmaker revealed in an interview with ETimes that the industry didn't like the film because it told the truth, but netizens have now realized and have reached out to the ace filmmaker.

Madhur Bhandarkar while talking about his past film recalled how netizens compared his film Heroine to the on-going scenario, and praised him for showing the truth. He told the portal, "After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, people on social media are telling me whatever I had shown in the movie 'Heroine' is true. I have shown in the film what actors go through, how they fight their own battles, the PR things and all."

He also went on to share that members from the industry didn't appreciate the transparency. "When I made the movie, people in the film fraternity got very upset with me. According to them, I had taken a lot of things from real life. But the same people appreciated me and my work when I made it in other fields. But I had to be true to my craft. What I showed in 'Heroine' is 95 percent true. I am an honest filmmaker and I stand by the kind of work that I have done in my career. I don't belong to any lobby or camp," he added.

Bhandarkar On Working With Big Stars And Newcomers Bhandarkar has worked with big stars as well as newcomers in several films. Talking about his stance on the nepotism debate, he said, "I have worked with stars and newcomers both. It has been my thing for a long time." He worked with several newcomers including Tabu, Atul Kulkarni and Ananya Khare,who also won the National Award for Chandni Bar. Madhur On Casting Kareena Kapoor In Heroine He also introduced Mugdha Godse and Arjun Bajwa in Fashion. "I feel the content is main. Of course, the star value will always be there. When you get a star, you get a budget also. When I made a film like, Heroine with Kareena Kapoor Khan, you have to have that sort of budget also. For Heroine, you need a star, a persona that would match the character. She had to be that Diva who throws tantrums and is super glamorous. Kareena fits perfectly into it. Even today, she calls it her best movie," he added. Madhur On Resuming Work The filmmaker also said that he is in no hurry to resume work due to the pandemic. "When the whole industry will start working, that time I will surely resume. Right now, it is too early to say. The situation is too grim and people don't know what is going to happen." Madhur Bhandarkar is known for films like Chandni Bar, Fashion, Page 3, Heroine, Traffic Signal and many more.

Madhur Bhandarkar Understands The Pressure Producers Are Under, To Choose OTT Over Theatres

Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Claims Chances Of Actor Being Murdered Very, Very High