Madhuri Dixit On 31 Years Of Parinda: Playing Paro Was A Thrilling Experience

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's cult film Parinda clocks 31 years today (November 3, 2020). Starring Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit, the crime drama film was a milestone in Chopra's filmmaking journey.

Marking 31 years of Parinda today, Madhuri Dixit took to her Twitter and Instagram page to share a poster of the film along with a heartfelt note. The actress said that playing Paro (her character in the film) was a thrilling experience and wrote about her first death scene in a film.

The dak-dhak girl wrote, "Playing 'Paro' in #Parinda was a thrilling experience. The tagline of the film rightly justifies it 'The Most Powerful Film Ever Made.' I also did a death scene for the first time. Wonderful memories with the amazing cast and crew make this one very special."

Speaking about the cast of Parinda, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra was earlier quoted as saying in an interview with Hindustan Times, "At the time when we were bringing together Parinda, Madhuri was totally unknown. She tested for the role. It was one of her first films and she was yet to achieve the stardom that would come her way. Nana Patekar was a known name in the theatre circuit though unknown in films. It was his first major film role. I had watched Nana's theatre play Purush in Dadar and wanted to cast him for the film. So in fact, it wasn't really difficult as there were two new-comers and then, the only two stars were Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, and they were like brothers to me. So I never felt that I was doing a big star cast film. It was more like a family coming together to make a movie."

In another interview, while speaking about the idea behind the film, Chopra revealed that he was captivated by the glimpse of birds in flight at the famous Kabutarkhana in the city's Dadar area. "It was a sight for me to behold. I was in awe of the pigeons taking off... That stayed as an image with me so much so that I wrote a film around it," he was quoted as saying.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the gangster film revolved around the bond between two brothers (played by Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff).

Parinda bagged several awards, including the National Awards for Best Supporting Actor (Nana Patekar) and Best Editing (Renu Saluja). Vinod Chopra won the Filmfare Award for the Best Director. The film was lauded for introducing realism into mainstream Hindi cinema and redefining the portrayal of the underworld in films.

