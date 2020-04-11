Madhuri Dixit On Ek Do Teen Song: 'Shot With Real Crowd; People Would Fling Money On The Screens'

When it comes to Madhuri Dixit's iconic songs, 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab tops the list. Right from the hook step to the dancing diva's expressions, the song has 'blockbuster' written all over it. Amid the nationwide lockdown owing to COVID-19, Madhuri recently decided to treat her fans with some interesting trivia about this popular song.

In a chat with her fans on Twitter, the actress shared some fun facts about 'Ek Do Teen'. Madhuri revealed that the hit dance number was shot with a real crowd of 1000 people as the audience.

She tweeted, "Let's start our #SunoSunaoWithMD Listening Party with #EkDoTeen! Right from starting the rehearsals 10-15 days before the shoot to shooting with a real crowd of 1,000 people, the song has been so special. Send me your questions & share your memories of the song with me."

The 'Dhak-dhak' girl walked down the memory lane and shared, "The hookstep became so popular at that time. I was shocked to know that people used to demand the song to be replayed in the theatres before the movie could continue & fling money on the screens. Everyone had started calling me Mohini. Wow, this song brought back many memories."

A user asked her, "We believe the male version of #EkDoTeen was shot after the movie release since your version became so popular! This was a first of its kind song to have something like this. Did you always know it would gain popularity?" To this, the diva replied, "I didn't know that the song would get so popular. But it definitely feels great that it did!"

The song was choreographed by Saroj Khan, who even bagged a Filmfare Award for it in 1989.

Tezaab director N. Chandra opened up about this iconic dance number in PSBT documentary The Saroj Khan Story and shared, "Till that time in Indian cinema it had never happened that a dance is being performed on stage, but the audience isn't sitting because there are no chairs. I told them [Saroj Khan and her team] the crowd has gone wild, they are tearing their clothes with excitement, that's the kind of wild dance I wanted. And when she [Saroj Khan] composed the dance for the song, she told me to see and finalise it before Madhuri could rehearse. And I went and when I saw the signature movement itself I was convinced that she has hit the right note."

Madhuri Dixit To Debut On OTT With Karan Johar's Family Drama

Madhuri Dixit Launches Her Youtube Channel; First Video Is A BTS Of Her IIFA 2019 Performance