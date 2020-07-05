    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Madhuri Dixit Pays Guru Purnima Tribute To Saroj Khan: She Taught Me How To Romance The Camera

      The Hindi film industry lost a much loved and respected choreographer, Saroj Khan, on Friday, July 3, 2020. Of all her collaborations, the dance maestro is best remembered for her work with Madhuri Dixit Nene, with the duo churning out some of the biggest hits together. On the occasion of Guru Purnima (today, July 5, 2020), Madhuri penned a heart-warming note to pay her tribute to Saroj Khan.

      Madhuri wrote, “It's still hard to believe that master ji is no more. Losing a friend, philosopher, and guide like her is devastating. It was difficult for me to put down my grief in words. I have spent some of the best moments of my career with her. The Guru-shishya bond that we shared, the assurance that she would be my mother on the sets, I will miss everything! Today on the occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my tribute to her.”

      Madhuri Dixit

      She went on to add, “I doubt if anyone can make women look so beautiful, desirable, and sensuous on-screen like Saroji Ji. Being a woman perhaps she knew what would create magic. So aesthetic! The camera angles... she made everything look like poetry in motion. Enamoured by her graceful movements, I had told her once, 'Saroji ji, agar aap shakkar hoti na, I would add you in my cup of tea and drink it.' She would laugh heartily at this. I will miss that playful laughter!"

      The actress then shed light on the choreographer’s struggles and headstrong determination. “Saroj Khan was a game-changer in the industry. She was the rebel in the male-dominated profession. There were rough edges to her personality and I feel that's because life has been pretty uneven and harsh to her. She has seen poverty and had to fend for her family early on. Life's experiences had steeled her but it couldn't dent her talent. I will miss that determined and headstrong woman,” she wrote.

      Saroj Khan

      Madhuri also revealed how Filmfare had to create the best choreography category just to honour Saroj ji. “Dancing in front of the camera and dancing on stage are two completely different things. Saroj Ji taught me how to romance the camera when we worked on Ek Do Teen for Tezaab. We rehearsed for a couple of weeks before filming. That's when I really picked up Bollywood dancing. Such was Ek Do Teen's popularity that Filmfare had to create the Best Choreography category to honour Saroj ji. That's how majestic that woman was. She made it happen! I will miss her resolve to push the envelope all the time.” Check out the entire note below:

      Story first published: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 21:55 [IST]
