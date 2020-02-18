Madhuri Dixit Remembers First Co-star And Late Bengali Actor Tapas Paul

Veteran Bengali actor Tapas Paul passed away on Tuesday at the age of 61. The later actor reportedly suffered from a cardiac arrest and passed away. Tapas marked his debut opposite Madhuri Dixit in 1994 release Abodh.

The Bollywood film was also Madhuri's first acting assignment on the big screen, remembering her co-star, she took to her Twitter and expressed grief, she wrote, "The loss of Tapas Paul who was one of the very first actors, I have worked with is felt by many. May God bless and comfort his family during this difficult period."

The late actor according to reports was visiting his daughter in Mumbai and during his return complained about chest pains at the airport. He was soon rushed to a hospital but died around 4 am, today, according to PTI reports, citing family sources.

The actor-politician who debuted with Bengali film was also known for his performance in releases like Saheb and Amar Bandhan.

