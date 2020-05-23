Madhuri Dixit's Debut Single 'Candle': Actress Dedicates Her Anthem Of Hope To Frontline Workers!

After impressing us with her acting chops, captivating expressions and graceful dance moves, Madhuri Dixit has now released her debut single Candle. The song, dedicated to frontline workers, talks about spreading hope and positivity amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The 'Dhak-dhak' girl took to her Instagram page to share the song with fans, and captioned it as, "Happy, excited & a little nervous! Here's my first ever song, out for all of you to enjoy. #Candle out now exclusively on Facebook and Instagram. Hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it!" Have a look.

The music video begins with Madhuri singing the track, followed by glimpses of frontline workers fighting COVID-19, and countries where lockdown has been imposed. A message flashes at the end of the clip, and it reads, "This is dedicated to all those fighting on the frontline. They are the real heroes. We need to burn bright like candles through the hurricane and emerge stronger together."

Meanwhile, the single has been receiving a lot of love from the film fraternity as well.

Sharing Madhuri's song link on his Twitter page, filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed the diva to the world of music and wrote, "Is there anything my supremely talented friend @MadhuriDixit

cannot do ??? Please give this beautifully rendered song a soulful listen! The world of music welcomes you Madhuri!"

Earlier, the Devdas actress had shared an exclusive preview of Candle on her Instagram page on her birthday, and had written, "Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now."

Speaking about films, Madhuri was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.

