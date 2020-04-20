    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan & Others Urge People To Report Domestic Violence Cases Amid Lockdown

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Many celebrities including, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Sachin Tendulkar and Suniel Shetty are urging people to put a 'lockdown' on domestic violence. In a video shared by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, the celebrities can be seen saying, "During the lockdown, there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases."

      Alia Bhatt Praises Madhuri Dixit's Free Dance Class Initiative During Coronavirus Lockdown

      "To all the men, we say, 'Now is the time to stand up against this violence.' To all the women, we say, 'Now is the time to break your silence. If you are witness to domestic violence in your home, if you are witness to domestic violence in your neighbourhood, report. If you are a survivor of domestic violence, report it. Let's put a lockdown on domestic violence," they further said.

      madhuri-dixit-vidya-balan-urge-people-to-report-domestic-violence-cases-amid-lockdown

      The domestic abuse national helpline number is 181 while women police helpline numbers are 1091 and 1291. One can also dial 100 to report complaints. Anyone can call these helplines to lodge complaints of domestic abuse against women anywhere in the country.

      Earlier, a home ministry official told PTI, "Fifty-two helplines have been started in different parts of the country to help women facing domestic violence during the lockdown."

      Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 11:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X