Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan & Others Urge People To Report Domestic Violence Cases Amid Lockdown

Many celebrities including, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Sachin Tendulkar and Suniel Shetty are urging people to put a 'lockdown' on domestic violence. In a video shared by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, the celebrities can be seen saying, "During the lockdown, there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases."

Alia Bhatt Praises Madhuri Dixit's Free Dance Class Initiative During Coronavirus Lockdown

"To all the men, we say, 'Now is the time to stand up against this violence.' To all the women, we say, 'Now is the time to break your silence. If you are witness to domestic violence in your home, if you are witness to domestic violence in your neighbourhood, report. If you are a survivor of domestic violence, report it. Let's put a lockdown on domestic violence," they further said.

The domestic abuse national helpline number is 181 while women police helpline numbers are 1091 and 1291. One can also dial 100 to report complaints. Anyone can call these helplines to lodge complaints of domestic abuse against women anywhere in the country.

Earlier, a home ministry official told PTI, "Fifty-two helplines have been started in different parts of the country to help women facing domestic violence during the lockdown."