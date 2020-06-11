Madhuri Dixit Reacts To Reports Of Khalnayak 2: I Think We Will Take Things As They Come

Madhuri Dixit's Reaction When Asked About Khalnayak Sequel

A report in IANS quoted the actress as saying, "That's news to me. I have no idea. It is a surprise for me. It depends on the script, how they are planning to do, where they want to shoot. I think we will take things as they come."

The actress said that she hasn't really given a thought about remakes or sequels of any of the films that she starred in. "I think it's up to others," Madhuri told the news agency.

Madhuri Dixit On Resuming Work Post COVID-19 Lockdown

"After the lockdown, I will resume my projects like 'Dance Deewane' and a Netflix project. I will be back to the studios," the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star revealed to IANS.

Madhuri Dixit On Whether She Will Take A Break As A Producer Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The actress said, "I think the pandemic will dictate whatever we do. I don't know when things will open up completely, when we can start new projects. First, we will take care of projects that we are already doing," she said. Even though Madhuri was not shooting for shows or movies in the last three months, she kept herself busy with various things, including singing.

Madhuri Recently Released Her Debut Single, Candle

Speaking about the song, the actress revealed, "'Candle' signifies so many things. So we talked about candle in the song. Now when I look around, there is hopelessness and uncertainty. I had never thought that we would face something like this (pandemic)."

She further added, "So I thought this was the time when people needed that positivity. The feeling that everything is going to be okay. If we stay strong, we will all come out of this together and stronger."

Madhuri Says She Was Always Interested In Singing

The actress revealed, "I was so busy. We used to do two to three shifts every day. We used to do a lot of films at the same time. We used to go from one studio to another. Now that I got a little time and it is also close to my heart, that's when I actually did it."

Hoping that 'Candle' is not her last song, Madhuri signed off, "I would love to sing more but right now I am concentrating on this. I am seeing the feedback, what people think, then we will take it from there."