Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Will Not Be Given To The CBI

The unfolding of Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe is getting more convoluted as new details and angles have been emerging with each passing day. Fans and netizens from across the board have been urging the government to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On being quizzed about it by the media, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh replied by stating that the Mumbai Police is investigating the case and therefore it won’t be transferred to the central agency. He was quoted by ANI in their tweet from Wednesday (July 29) evening that read, "Mumbai police are investigating the case. It will not be transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI): Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister on #SushantSinghRajput's death case."

Also on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called upon a meeting at his residence to discuss the high-profile case with his cabinet members and the Mumbai Police officials. Post the meeting, the government stated their consensus that Mumbai Police is capable of handling the case and will continue to be in charge and there is no need of it to be transferred to the CBI.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The 34-year-old actor’s untimely death is being probed by the Mumbai Police who have recorded over 41 statements from people in connection with Sushant's death including Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, Aditya Chopra, Rajeev Masand and Mahesh Bhat to name a few.

However, a parallel investigation has now been set up and commenced by the Bihar police after Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on 27th July 2020. A four-member team from the state has arrived in Mumbai and have met the top officials with respect to the case.

