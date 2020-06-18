Minister Seeks Probe Into ‘Cartel Story’ Of Bollywood Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has raised several questions about the extent to which nepotism and clannish attitude rules the Hindi film industry. Driven to action by Sushant's tragic demise by suicide, Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has said that he will conduct a probe in the cartel story of Bollywood, expressing that no newcomer should go through such torture.

In a series of tweets, Jitendra questioned whether Sushant was 'blacklisted' by powerful people in Bollywood. He wrote, "In my personal capacity I think that a detailed enquiry should be done in #SushantSinghRajput suicide case. We have lost a upcoming talented actor who came from Patna to make place for himself in #Bollywood. The cartel story is scary and no newcomer should go thru such torture."

He added that he will be meeting Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to demand a probe. "I m personally meeting home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP and demanding a enquiry and the truth should b in public domain. We're his movies stopped ? We're his movies banned? Was he forcibly removed from certain movies ? Many such questions are doing rounds and leading to suspicion," he wrote.

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. His death came as a shock to his family, fans and colleagues in the industry. In the aftermath of his demise, the question of whether Bollywood stifles true talent is being discussed with much seriousness.

Sushant was last seen in the Netflix film Drive, starring alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. His last movie will be Dil Bechara, a Mukesh Chhabra directorial based on the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars.