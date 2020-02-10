    For Quick Alerts
      Maharashtra: One Held For Robbery At Actor Nutan's Bungalow

      By Pti
      |

      Thane: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing taps and pipes from noted yesteryear film actor late Nutan's bungalow in Mumbra area of Thane district, police said.

      The theft was carried out in the early hours of February 3 by three people who overpowered the two watchmen posted at the bungalow and got into the house after removing some roof tiles, Crime Branch Unit I Assistant Inspector Sandeep Bagul said.

      Maharashtra: One held for robbery at actor Nutans bungalow

      "Acting on a tip-off, we managed to arrest Sanjay Bhandari from Bhaskar Nagar of Kalwa, He has told us his two accomplices were Jitu Waghmare and Ganpat Gular. Efforts are on to nab the duo," he added.

      Mumbra police, which registered a case under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), are carrying out further probe, Bagul said.

      Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 11:49 [IST]
