Maharashtra Police Issues Warning: Do Not Share 'Disturbing' Pics Of Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

The official Twitter account of Maharashtra Cyber, a nodal agency for cybersecurity and cybercrime investigation for Maharashtra has issued a warning to people, who have been sharing disturbing pictures of the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They reminded social media users that such acts are not only in bad taste but can also invite legal trouble.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide in his Bandra home on Sunday (June 14) afternoon at the age of 34. While fans have been remembering the actor with his films and songs on social media, some have even shared disturbing images of the actor. Tweeting about the same, Maharashtra Cyber said that the circulation of such pictures is illegal.

The tweet read, "A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput is being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste."

Maharashtra Cyber: Refrain From Circulating The Late Actor's Pictures In a thread, they also mentioned that such posts should be removed. The agency said, "It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action. Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth." Sushant Was Reportedly Battling Depression Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, reportedly, he had been battling depression and was also receiving treatment for the past couple of months. The news of his passing shocked everyone, even his family and friends. The late actor's family has arrived in Mumbai and will be carrying out the last rites today, June 15. Sushant Will Be Seen In Dil Bechara The actor first garnered fame due to his performances in TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Pavitra Rishta. In 2013, he debuted in Bollywood with Kai Po Che!, and starred in a number of films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and more. Sushant's last film will be the romantic drama Dil Bechara, which is the official adaptation of Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara will also mark casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut and Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead actress.

