    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Maharashtra Police Issues Warning: Do Not Share 'Disturbing' Pics Of Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

      By
      |

      The official Twitter account of Maharashtra Cyber, a nodal agency for cybersecurity and cybercrime investigation for Maharashtra has issued a warning to people, who have been sharing disturbing pictures of the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They reminded social media users that such acts are not only in bad taste but can also invite legal trouble.

      Maharashtra Police Issues Warning: Do Not Share Disturbing Pics Of Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

      Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide in his Bandra home on Sunday (June 14) afternoon at the age of 34. While fans have been remembering the actor with his films and songs on social media, some have even shared disturbing images of the actor. Tweeting about the same, Maharashtra Cyber said that the circulation of such pictures is illegal.

      The tweet read, "A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput is being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste."

      Maharashtra Cyber: Refrain From Circulating The Late Actor's Pictures

      Maharashtra Cyber: Refrain From Circulating The Late Actor's Pictures

      In a thread, they also mentioned that such posts should be removed. The agency said, "It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action. Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth."

      Sushant Was Reportedly Battling Depression

      Sushant Was Reportedly Battling Depression

      Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, reportedly, he had been battling depression and was also receiving treatment for the past couple of months. The news of his passing shocked everyone, even his family and friends. The late actor's family has arrived in Mumbai and will be carrying out the last rites today, June 15.

      Sushant Will Be Seen In Dil Bechara

      Sushant Will Be Seen In Dil Bechara

      The actor first garnered fame due to his performances in TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Pavitra Rishta. In 2013, he debuted in Bollywood with Kai Po Che!, and starred in a number of films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and more.

      Sushant's last film will be the romantic drama Dil Bechara, which is the official adaptation of Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara will also mark casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut and Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead actress.

      Irrfan Khan's Son Babil 'Can't Find Words' To Express Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise!

      Bollywood Is Not A Family: Gulshan Devaiah On Meera Chopra's Apology Post For Sushant Singh Rajput

      Read more about: sushant singh rajput
      Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 17:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X