Mahesh Babu To Work With Ranveer Singh In A Bollywood Film?

After Sarileru Neekevvaru's success at the box office, fans have been eagerly waiting for Mahesh Babu to announce his next project. Initially, the superstar was supposed to work with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally but things didn't work out between them. Later, rumours started doing the rounds that Mahesh may star in director Parasuram's next.

And now we hear that the Maharshi hero is being considered for a Bollywood multi-starrer film. Yes, you heard that right. According to a report in gulte.com, Sajid Nadiadwala is mighty impressed with Mahesh Babu as he recently watched a few of his films. Apart from acting, Mahesh's good-looks also caught the attention of the Bollywood producer and hence he decided to offer him a multi-starrer project.

What's interesting is the fact that if Mahesh agrees to do the film then he'll be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in the movie. We don't know how true this piece of gossip is but we would definitely like to see Mahesh and Ranveer together on the big screen. After all, both of them are supremely talented and very handsome at the same time. So it's undoubtedly a winning combination, don't you guys agree?

Anyway, for now, Mahesh Babu is said to be playing a crucial role in Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya which is touted to be an action entertainer. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film explores the subject of Naxalism. Apparently, Ram Charan was offered the film earlier but he couldn't take up the role because of his highly-anticipated film RRR. So Mahesh has now come on board and the makers are expected to announce the news pretty soon.

As for Ranveer, he has two films lined up for release this year - 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor has finished shooting for both the movies and the makers are busy with the post-production work.

