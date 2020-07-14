Mahesh Bhatt Irks Netizens With His Philosophical Tweet ‘Being Kind Is Hard’

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is unperturbed by the constant hatred that has been coming his way after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who breathed his last on June 14. Many netizens lashed out at the filmmaker and also boycotted his upcoming film Sadak 2, but Bhatt continues to share his philosophical thoughts on his Twitter page.

Today (July 14), on one-month death anniversary of Sushant, when Mahesh Bhatt tweeted, "When the time comes to make a choice between empathy and apathy. It's often tempting to look away from another person's pain rather than make the effort to help. Let's face it - being kind is hard." netizens exploded with anger and began slamming the filmmaker on the comment section of his post!

While it is not clear if his tweet has any relevance to Sushant's demise, netizens chose to take it that way!

A user wrote, "All your philosophy will die when you face the truth. At that moment it's difficult for you to control your mind. Soon you realise the power of karma."

Another furious user wrote, "Empathy sympathy kindness is hard only for people like you. All normal people like us have inherent. Hence when we see those videos of Sushant Rajput being bullied by likes of you we have stood up for him and will continue to fight till he gets justice though we didn't know him personally."

Another user corrected Bhatt and replied to his tweet saying, "Been to disagree Sir. Usually I like your deep words but not today. All I'm saying- being kind ain't difficult, rather it's very easy & comes naturally to us humans. It's the Willingness to b kind or not that is difficult. People find not-kind an easy option to choose these days."

Clearly, netizens are extremely irked with Bhatt's tweet!