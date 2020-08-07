Mahesh Bhatt's Legal Team Denies Receiving NCW Notice In Alleged Blackmail And Sexual Assault Case

Mahesh Bhatt's Offers All Cooperation

It further added, "Our client is ready and willing to offer all cooperation that is required by your good office. In any event, our client would like to place on record that neither he is associated with IMG Venture or his promoter nor with the complainant Ms Yogita Bhayana nor any incident mentioned in your tweets in any manner whatsoever."

Case Has Been Filed Against Sunny Verma, Promoter Of IMG Venture

The complaint was filed against Sunny Verma, promoter of IMG Venture, stating that he has been blackmailing and sexually assaulting a number of women on the pretext of giving them modelling opportunities. The complaint was filed by People Against Rape in India (PARI) founder Yogita Bhayana.

Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 Will Release On August 28

Earlier this month, Mahesh Bhatt has also issued a clarification through his team declaring that he is not involved with IMG Venture.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Sadak 2. The film, which stars Pooja and Alia Bhatt alongside Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, is set to mark the filmmaker's return as a director. Sadak 2 will release on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar