Mahesh Bhatt's Legal Team Denies Receiving NCW Notice In Alleged Blackmail And Sexual Assault Case
According to reports earlier this week, National Commission for Women (NCW) issued a fresh notice to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement against an accused, charged with alleged blackmail and sexual assault of a number of women under the pretext of modelling opportunities. However, the legal team of the filmmaker has stated that he has not received any notice from NCW in the alleged blackmail and sexual assault case.
A report in Free Press Journal also stated that notices were also issued to other celebrities who allegedly promoted the accused company, IMG Venture. Others actors mentioned were Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy and TV personality Prince Narula.
On Friday in a statement, Bhatt's legal team clarified that he did not receive any such notice or any form of communication from NCW. A letter sent to NCW on behalf of Mahesh Bhatt read, "Our client would like to bring to your attention that our client has not received any such notice from NCW as mentioned in your tweets. We understand that your notice has been issued for seeking our client's presence as a witness."
Mahesh Bhatt's Offers All Cooperation
It further added, "Our client is ready and willing to offer all cooperation that is required by your good office. In any event, our client would like to place on record that neither he is associated with IMG Venture or his promoter nor with the complainant Ms Yogita Bhayana nor any incident mentioned in your tweets in any manner whatsoever."
Case Has Been Filed Against Sunny Verma, Promoter Of IMG Venture
The complaint was filed against Sunny Verma, promoter of IMG Venture, stating that he has been blackmailing and sexually assaulting a number of women on the pretext of giving them modelling opportunities. The complaint was filed by People Against Rape in India (PARI) founder Yogita Bhayana.
Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 Will Release On August 28
Earlier this month, Mahesh Bhatt has also issued a clarification through his team declaring that he is not involved with IMG Venture.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Sadak 2. The film, which stars Pooja and Alia Bhatt alongside Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, is set to mark the filmmaker's return as a director. Sadak 2 will release on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar
Mahesh Bhatt Irks Netizens With His Philosophical Tweet 'Being Kind Is Hard'
Sadak 2 Poster: Alia Bhatt Turns Off Comment Section To Avoid Trolls, Ironically Gets Trolled For It