Mahima Chaudhry Says She Was Bullied By Subhash Ghai, Reveals Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Stood By Her

Mahima: I Was Bullied By Subhash Ghai

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Mahima revealed, "I was bullied by Mr. Subhash Ghai. He even took me to the court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful. He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me! If you pick up one of the issues of Trade Guide magazine in 1998 or 1999, there was an ad that he had given which stated that if anybody wanted to work with me, that person would have to contact him. Otherwise, it would be a breach of contract."

Only Four People From The Industry Stood By Mahima

Mahima further revealed that there was no such contract which said that she had to seek Subhash Ghai's permission. She also revealed that apart from Salman and Dutt, filmmakers David Dhawan and Rajkumar Santoshi stood by her.

"They all told me to stay strong. David Dhawan called and told me that, ‘Don't worry and don't let him bully you.' Apart from these four people, I didn't receive a call from anyone else," shared the Pardes actress.

Did Mahima Suffer Because Of Subhash Ghai?

Unfortunately, yes! The actress further revealed that filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who had signed her in Satya, replaced her suddenly without any prior notice. The Dhadkan actress further revealed that she learnt from the media that she was replaced by Urmila Matondakar.

Despite Being Bullied, Mahima Chose To Stay Strong

"I learnt from the press that he had begun shooting without me. I had already given interviews stating that I would be shooting for Satya in a week. I and Ram Gopal Varma had even discussed the look. I am sure if I was from the industry, I wouldn't have been bullied so much. But you have to stand up and fight," added Mahima.

We feel sorry for Mahima. It's sad that the actress had to go through such difficult days.