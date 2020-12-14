Mahira Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says ‘It's Been Rough'

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who had made her debut in Indian cinema with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, revealed in her recent Instagram post that she has tested positive for novel Coronavirus. The 35-year-old actress on Sunday revealed that she is currently in self-isolation, and has urged everyone to wear a mask.

Mahira Khan shared a statement on Instagram and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It's been rough but it will be ok soon, Inshallah. Please please wear a mask and follow other sops - for your sake and others. P.S Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome."

Many fans took to the comments sections and said they are praying for her speedy recovery. Gold actress Mouni Roy also commented on Mahira's post, sending her best wishes. She wrote, "Sending you lots of love. Get well soonest."

According to reports, Mahira had resumed work in July this year. She had shared a BTS post while on set after lockdown, and wrote, "Feels surreal to be back on set after so many months. Oh but to be able to face a camera again... even if it's for a short bit... bliss. PS - the hugger in me is hating the new normal."

For the unversed, Mahira Khan is a popular Pakistani actress. She became a household name after starring opposite Fawad Khan in the Pakistani TV serial Humsafar. The two of them will now reunite in the movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt. She was also seen in shows like as Shehr-e-Zaat and Bin Roye.

