    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Maidaan First Look: Ajay Devgn As Syed Abdul Rahim Is Here To Show Us Indian Football's Golden Phase

      By
      |

      After treating us with the teaser poster of Maidaan, the makers have now dropped two new posters of the film featuring Ajay Devgn. The superstar essays the role of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached India to victory at the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962.

      Ajay took to his Twitter page to share the poster and wrote, "Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai" #Maidaan."

      ajay1

      In this photo, the actor is seen kicking a football while holding an umbrella and a bag in his hand. Clad in a denim shirt and trousers, Ajay paints a simple picture.

      The Tanhaji star shared the second poster and captioned it as, "Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki. #Maidaan."

      ajay

      Here, the star is seen holding a football in his hand. We also see him briefing his team on the ground.

      Meanwhile, reports suggest that the makers have roped in footballers from over 11 countries around the world including Australia, Finland, France, Spain, Vietnam, Japan and Thailand along with some Indian footballers for this sports biopic.

      Initially, South actress Keerthy Suresh was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with this Ajay Devgn starrer. However, the makers replaced her with Priyamani as they felt she she looked 'too young' for her part in the film.

      Directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, Maidaan will hit the big screens on November 27, 2020.

      Maidaan Teaser Poster: Ajay Devgn Teases Us With A Glimpse Of His Upcoming Sports Film

      The Makers Of S.S Rajamouli's RRR Share A Picture Of Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, And Jr. NTR

      Read more about: ajay devgn maidaan boney kapoor
      Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 10:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 30, 2020
      • First Poster Of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad
        First Poster Of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad
      • Tanushree Dutta Warns Bollywood To Boycott Ganesh Acharya!
        Tanushree Dutta Warns Bollywood To Boycott Ganesh Acharya!
      • Oscar 2020 Presenters: Gal Gadot, Mindy Kailing, And More
        Oscar 2020 Presenters: Gal Gadot, Mindy Kailing, And More
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X