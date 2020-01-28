Maidaan Teaser Poster: Ajay Devgn Teases Us With A Glimpse Of His Upcoming Sports Film

Ajay Devgn is all set to play the role of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached India to victory at the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962, in Amit Sharma's Maidaan. Today, the actor took to his Twitter page to drop the teaser poster of this sports film.

He captioned the poster as, #MaidaanTeaser - Get ready for Maidaan! 27th November 2020 ⚽."

Speaking about Maidaan, director Amit Sharma earlier told PTI, "It is a story of a person who has done a lot. I am not calling it a biopic, I am calling it the golden era of Indian football. The film is about that. So the challenge is how to make this in the best way."

He further added, "The scale is bigger, football is there, sports is there, but it won't be going in the cliche zone. We are trying to give it a fresh perspective. That's the challenge."

Earlier, Ajay Devgn, who is playing the role of a football coach in the film, said that he is flattered and honoured to work with the Badhaai Ho director.

Initially, South actress Keerthy Suresh was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with this Ajay Devgn starrer. However, the actress opted out of the film as the makers felt she looked 'too young' for her part in the movie. Priyamani replaced her in the film.

An official statement from the makers read, "Keerthy shot for the film for a day. After the shoot, the makers and Keerthy both felt that she looked too young as she had lost a lot of weight since being signed for the film to authentically portray the role of a mother as has been written in the script."

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, Maidaan is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 27, 2020.

