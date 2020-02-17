Makeup Artist Pandhari Juker No More; From Nargis To Shah Rukh Khan, Pandhari Had Worked With Many

Makeup artist Pandhari Juker, who had worked in the Hindi film industry for almost sixty years, passed away after a prolonged illness. Pandhari had worked with the biggies of Bollywood, from Nargis, to Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari, Raj Kapoor, Rajesha Khanna, Sridevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Pandhari was 88 years old, when he died in Mumbai.

Fondly known as Pandhari dada, he started his career as a makeup artist during the era of black and white films. Filmmaker Yash Chopra had once said, "To make a face shine on screen is not makeup. Makeup is the one that can show the beauty of the mind of a person on his face and if anyone can do it successfully from black and white films to color cinema, then he is Pandhari Dada." The friendship between Yash Chopra and Pandhari dada lasted for decades.

It was said that Pandhari persuaded filmmaker Subhash Ghai to cast Madhuri Dixit in his film Karma. According to another story, during the shoot of Amitabh Bachchan's first film Saat Hindustani, Pandhari dada had to return to Mumbai. So Big B continued to shoot without washing his face, wearing the makeup that Pandhari had done, until he returned.

Pandhari Juker was awarded the Shantaram Jeevan Gaurav for his work.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Two Oscar Winning Films He Is Inspired By

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif Never Asks Me Which Film I'm Doing; He Only Asks When I'll Be Home