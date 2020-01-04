Makeup: Salman Khan unveils Sairat Girl, Rinku Rajguru's Upcoming Film Trailer

Salman Khan dropped the first trailer of Marathi film, Makeup. The film stars Sairat fame actress, Rinku Rajguru and Chinmay Udgirkar. It is set to follows a typical Marathi marriage material girl, who gets rejected for the same, while she has a hidden side that makes her more herself.

Salman Khan shared best wishes for the makers while unveiling the trailer and wrote, "All the best for the movie .... check it out . . @zkrules59 @venkysCIM @sohamRockstrEnt @zeemusivmarathi #rinkurajguru @shemarooEnt @thefilmmaakeup https://t.co/H2o7V6uLr7"

Other than Salman Khan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared the trailer on his social media, he added, "T 3599 - Marathi film Make up starring Rinku Rajguru of Sairath fame., Produced by friend Kaleem .."

Makeup is helmed by Ganesh Pandit and produced by Deepak Mukut, B. Balaji Rao, Hiren Gada, Neeraj Kumar Burman and Amit Singh. The film is also co-produced by Ketan Maru and Kaleem Khan.

This is the third film of Sairat fame, Rinku, she was also seen in Kagaar, that released in 2019. Rajguru will be seen in two avatars in Makeup. While she is seen as a well-mannered girl in the house due to her very traditional and orthodox family, she has a wild side that she keeps well hidden. The film is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Salman Khan on the work front is currently gearing up for his next release Radhe, which is also set to be directed by Prabhu Deva. The film is a remake of Korean release, Veteran, it will also star Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

