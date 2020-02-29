Making A Mark In Bollywood With Saaho, Prabhas Gave The Biggest Non-Holiday Opener Of 2019!

Prabhas has given incredible hits like Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and increased his fanbase even in Bollywood. Making his debut with Shraddha Kapoor in Bollywood, with Saaho, Prabhas left a lasting impression.

Saaho hit the screens on 30th August 2019 and had a whopping opening of 24.20 crores at the Hindi box office, making it the highest-earning non-holiday opener of 2019.

The duo set the screens on fire and the fans had loved all the action sequences which were terrific. The Saaho fever not being calm had even crossed overseas and even released in Japan earlier this year and the fans had jammed the theatres to see their favorite action superstar on-screen.

Prabhas has a fan following like no other and is just increasing every single day. The actor even stepped out of his comfort zone and learned Hindi for his fans, this itself proved the amount of dedication the actor has towards his work.

Prabhas will next be seen in Prabhas 20th and Nag Ashwin's untitled directorial.