Malaika Arora On Being COVID-19 Positive: The Biggest Challenge Was Not Being Able To Meet My Son

Actress Malaika Arora has completed 14-days quarantine after being tested COVID-19 positive on September 6. Now, she is all set to undergo another test which will reveal if she has defeated the deadly virus, while keeping herself under home isolation.

In her tete-a-tete with Mid-day, Malaika shared her experience of being tested COVID-19 positive and shared the biggest challenge that she faced in the last fourteen days. Malaika said, "The biggest challenge was not being able to meet my son (Arhaan). We spoke to each other from our balconies."

Speaking about the day when she was tested COVID-19 positive, Malaika shared, "Luckily, my family had not contracted the virus. I was shocked when I tested positive because I had not shown any major symptoms or experienced discomfort. I was advised to self-quarantine at home. I made sure that I didn't step out of my room, and didn't come in contact with anyone, including my son, the house staff and our dog Casper."

Malaika further added that she did not have breathlessness, but showed some mild symptoms.

"I complained of weakness, which tends to happen when your body is fighting a disease. While I couldn't practice my yoga routine as I was weak, I made sure I performed the basic asanas, and practiced breathing exercises like anulom vilom and kapalbhati," shared Malaika.

Malaika also gave a few tips to her fans about fitness and said, "My advice to everyone is to exercise regularly, and consume healthy food and immunity drinks. You may or may not be able to escape the virus, but your immunity decides how much pain you will go through."