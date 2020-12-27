Malaika Arora Opens Up About Quarantining With Arjun Kapoor, Says It Never Gets Dull With Him

Malaika Arora recently revealed that her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, kept her quite entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year. For the unversed, the couple contracted the virus around the same time in September and came out victorious against the illness.

And now, during an interview with Zoom, Malaika was asked about quarantining and an actor she would want for entertainment reasons as her company. She replied by revealing that she was in fact in quarantine with an entertaining actor in real life recently.

Speaking about Arjun, Malaika said, “He’s very entertaining. I would want to be in quarantine with him because I think he is extremely entertaining. There’s never a dull moment with him.” She added, “With me, it’s more like... He keeps making fun of me.”

For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official on Instagram back in 2019. In an interview with Filmfare, Arjun had revealed what made them go public by stating, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain 'gandagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

