Malaika Arora On Fighting COVID-19: I Realised That This Virus Can Bring You To Your Knees

Actress Malaika Arora, who has tested negative for COVID-19, shares her experience about coping up with the deadly virus, and how she defeated it. For the unversed, on September 7, she tested positive and was quarantining at home since that day. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Malaika shared that the first few days were really bizarre and she was unable to fathom what had happened. Malaika further added that no one can prepare himself/herself for this deadly virus as it hits like a thunderbolt.

She said, "There were times when I felt so weak and drained, I couldn't even move, forget getting out of bed. Can you imagine someone like me who has led a healthy and active life, being in that state? In these 14 days, I realised that this virus can bring you to your knees and you can do little about it."

While praising frontline warriors and caretakers at home, she said, "This is why I believe that caregivers at home and in hospitals are angels and I wouldn't have made it through without them. It also helped that many from my building often prepared and sent food so that the burden was eased."

Malaika also revealed what kept her motivated to defeat the virus and said that she received love and support from so many people she had lost touch with. She also caught up on reading, something which she had completely stopped doing. Malaika also asserted that video calls have really been a life-changing game for her.

Speaking about her recovery, Malaika also shared that she did everything she was advised to do i.e., gargling, steaming and gulping down kaadhas.

We're happy to learn that Malaika is back to being fit.

