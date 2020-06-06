    For Quick Alerts
      Malaika Arora Takes A Dig At Son Arhaan's Fashion Choices: What Were You Boys Thinking?

      Malaika Arora has been treating her fans to throwback pictures with friends and family, however, in the recent one, she took a dig at son Arhaan and cousin Nirvan's fashion choices. The recent post shows Arhaan and Nirvan wearing printed headband, and posing for the camera.

      Talking about their early 2000's childhood fashion sense, Malaika captioned the post as, "Wat were u boys thinking ??? @iamarhaankhan @nirvankhan15 ... were u goin for badassss????? #bandanabrothers #fashionforwards#loveyouboth."

      Taking to the comments section, Arhaan, embarrassed by the picture wrote, "why". While Nirvan's mother and Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan left a sarcastic comment that read, "They need an award."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jun 5, 2020 at 9:24am PDT

      The post received a lot of love from fans as well as the industry, and was liked by various actors including Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more. Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala also left a comment and said, "The Best Boys, my faves."

      Yesterday, Malaika also shared her picture from 15 years ago with sister Amrita Arora. and they both looked amazing in the picture. And fans were also shocked to see how they still look the same. The picture shows Malaika posing for the camera much like her son Arhaan. The caption read, "This day that year ... #15yearsago #fridayflashback @amuaroraofficial(ps same smile, same pose )"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jun 5, 2020 at 2:43am PDT

      Amrita responded to the post and wrote,"Love this" with 2 heart emojis, while Dino Morea also praised the sisters and wrote, "Arora's and their auras. Sweet."

      Arjun Kapoor Roasts GF For Smiling While Napping; Malaika Arora Says, She Smiles While Sleeping

      Malaika Arora Reveals How Her Family Reacted To The Decision Of Divorcing Arbaaz Khan

      Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
