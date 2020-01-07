Anil Kapoor Misses Kissing Scenes; Malang Trailer Made Him Wish He Could Fall In Love Agai

Anil Kapoor's next, Malang, dropped its trailer yesterday. The film, which seems to be all about three killers, also has a storyline of romance brewing between the characters played by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The trailer features numerous kissing scenes between them.

At the trailer launch, Anil admitted that watching Aditya and Disha in the trailer made him want to fall in love all over again. He also said that he wished he was younger, to go on bike rides and have fun, the way Aditya and Disha do in the trailer. Hilariously, Anil also admitted that he misses doing kissing scenes in films.

When a reporter asked Anil if he misses such scenes, he joked about it and said, "Tu kya chahta hai, ki ghar pe mujhe joote padein? Ghar mein Sonam hai, Rhea hai, Sunita hai... Magar obviously, bura toh lagta hai thoda bohot. (What do you want, that I get beaten up at home? My daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, wife Sunita Kapoor are there at home... But obviously, I feel a little bad.)

Aditya and Disha's upside down kiss in Malang's poster has become the talk of town. When Aditya was asked if he is competing with Emraan Hashmi to take over the title of 'serial kisser', he said, "If I can follow in Emraan's footsteps, I would be very honoured. So yeah, I am happy that with every film, I am also pushing the boundary. Toh next time kya karenge ab sochna padega. (So I need to think about what I am going to do next time.)"

Malang's two-minute-forty-five-second trailer has piqued the curiosity of audiences. The film also stars Kunal Kemmu in an important role. It is directed by Mohit Suri and is set to hit screens on February 7.

Watch the trailer here -

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor On JNU Violence: 'Couldn't Sleep All Night'; Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza Condemn Attacks

ALSO READ: Malang Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film Is A Lethal Combination Of Action And Thrill!