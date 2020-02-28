Malang: Disha Patani Was Happy To See Single Screen Audiences Cheer For A Girl

Disha Patani is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Malang. The romantic action-thriller, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, received a thumbs-up from critics, and has also crossed the 50 crore mark at the box office.

In a recent interview, Disha expressed her happiness over the film's success and isglad that it was liked by audiences. She said that everyone on the film worked very hard so that people could go to the theatres and come out happy.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Disha noted that audiences are beginning to root for strong women characters. She was pleasantly surprised to see the audience in single screen theatres cheering for her character. "I remember that when people saw the climax, they started clapping. I realised that people are now ready for stronger women characters and girls fighting on their own for justice. I felt really happy because we don't really see that, especially single screen audiences clapping so much for girls. They were very happy with the end," she said.

Talking about stepping over to the dark side with her character, she said, "It will be very boring for us to keep doing the same roles. Once you play something, it stays with you for a very long time. A film almost takes a year, with everything - shoot, production and dubbing. It gets boring if you do similar roles so I always try looking for different roles and try to challenge myself as an artist."

Malang was directed by Mohit Suri, and is currently running in theatres.

Disha is now busy filming her next two movies, KTina and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

