Malang First Look: Anil Kapoor's Eerie Laugh Is Giving Us Major Badass Vibes!

After treating us with Aditya Roy Kapur's intense avatar and Disha Patani's beautiful looks, the makers have dropped a new poster featuring the charismatic Anil Kapoor. Going by the looks and the eerie laugh, it seems like he is playing the antagonist in the film.

Sharing the first look, Anil Kapoor captioned, "Life's in God's hands, Gun in mine. Well, now that's quite a deadly and dangerous way to describe your character."

Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor too shared this poster and wrote, "Loving your Malang look!🔥🔥 Yet another character and look that you've aced! Is there anything you can't do?! Can't wait to watch it @anilskapoor #Malang."

Earlier, an insider had told Mid-day, "Malang showcases the point of view of four people - among them, Anil being one - about an occurring that has taken place over a night. All the characters are grey. Anil's role is extremely quirky and mad."

Anil Kapoor too, had revealed in one of his interactions that his character in Malang has 'shades of grey'.

The makers also unveiled Kunal Kemmu's look from the romantic thriller. The actor took to his Twitter page to reveal the new poster and captioned it as, "In Right vs Wrong, no one is right. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!"

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Malang also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. The film is slated to hit the big screens on February 7, 2020.

