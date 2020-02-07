Malang Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD Print!

On the very first day of its release, Mohit Suri's Malang, which features Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, has leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers and we wonder if the online would hamper the box office business of the film. When the trailer of the film was released, it had grabbed many eyeballs owing to its suspense. The film has also received an average response from the critics. It is yet to be seen, if the film goes to become a hit despite the new hurdle.

Meanwhile, here's how netizens have reacted to Malang..

Jagat Joon @JagatJoon: "QUICK #MalangReview :The films lacks the punch. Had good music but Poor direction killed the movie completely. #adityaroykapoor is OK but #DishaPatani was plain HORRIBLE. #AnilKapoor & #KunaalKhemu saved the movie to some extent. 2 STARS for #Malang."

FILMY DUNNIYAA @moviereview1684: "#MalangReview Till the Interwal. Story is Very intresting And thrilling #adityaroykapoor and @AnilKapoor is on Fire , Songs Are Suits With The Mood of the movie💥💥💥."

Bollywood force @BollywoodForce: "#Malang is an ENTERTAINING movie. RATING :🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 OUT OF 5* #Malang is a thrilled film, full of suspense. The songs are also beautiful. #AnilKapoor, #AdityaRoyKapur, #KunalKhemu, #DishaPatani has done a great job."

Pradip Tatwan @PradipTatwan: "#MalangReview 2nd Disaster after #StreetDancer3D... Total Garbage... Aditya Roy Kapoor is Shirtless & Clueless... Disha Patani is acting like she is modeling for Calvin Klein underwear. Only Anil Kapoor is Good & Saving Grace... Final Verdict: Pathetic."

Mrunal Kawale @MrunalKawale: "#Malang is visceral, rough and heart-packed. Adi sir and @dishpatani mam are unarguably, new-age pair for the millennials. @mohit11481 does his job with aplomb. Proud of him! Wish the producers and distributors the very best! #MalangReview #AdityaRoyKapur #DishaPatani."

(All social media posts are unedited.)

