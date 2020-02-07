Malang Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Finally, the much awaited thriller of 2020, Malang, has hit the theatres and we are here with the live audience update on the film. Malang, which is helmed by Mohit Suri, casts Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu in the lead roles. Earlier, the film had managed to grab many eyeballs with its interesting trailer.

Now, let's see if the film has managed to live up to the fans' expectations..

Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860: "#Malang is a good blend of romance and thrilling moments . A well-executed film with good dialogues, music and casts.I wasn't expecting this to be good after the panoptic on of its trailer but it exceeded my expectations and how ⭐⭐⭐."

Himesh @HimeshMankad: "Despite the predictiblity, the screenplay keeps you hooked to know "WHY", though some other "WHY" would have left better impact, and a better connect. #AdityaRoyKapur is earnest, #AnilKapoor and #KunalKemmu shine, while @DishPatani raises the temperature. #Malang."

Anand Pandit @anandpandit63: "With a brilliant star-cast, the perfect soundtrack, and a great team backing it, #Malang is yet another blockbuster in the making. @anilkapoor @TSeries @luvfilms and the entire team, all the very best!"

Himesh @HimeshMankad: "#Malang is like two different films rolled in one. The revenge sequences are shot well, create intrigue and hold the attention, while the connect goes missing in the romantic scenes. #MohitSuri explores the dark space but gives it a commercial treatment. ⭐⭐⭐ stars!"

R_F_R 🎬 @R_For_Reviews: "#MalangReview - Aditya and Disha do well in this fast pace action - thriller! Anil and Kunal are the show stealers! Great Direction and song selection by Mohit Suri and Team! Overall a good watch especially if you like thrillers! #Malang."

Going by the reviews, one can assume that the film has managed to woo the movie-goers.

(Social media posts are unedited.)