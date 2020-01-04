Malang New Poster: Aditya Roy Kapur And Disha Patani Are Two Wild Souls In Love

After treating us with the character posters yesterday, the makers of Malang dropped a new poster today featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The two actors are sharing screen space for the first time in this romantic thriller.

Aditya Roy Kapur took to his Instagram page to share the new poster and wrote, "Two Wild Souls...One Love...MALANG! Trailer out on 6th Jan."

In the new poster, the lead pair is seen sharing a passionate lip-lock in the middle of the sea. Well, we just can't wait to witness their sizzling hot chemistry in the film.

Sharing his thoughts on their chemistry, director Mohit Suri exuded, "Passionate, exciting, energetic, mad- Love is all this and more. Adi and Disha's love depicts their liberated and 'Malang' state of mind in this poster. I'm looking forward to seeing how the audience percieves it."

It was reported that Aditya and Disha undertook two-day underwater training to shoot their kissing sequence for the film. A source told Mumbai Mirror, "The sequence required Disha and Aditya to be under water for at least a minute, so the training focused on strengthening lung capacity. It was difficult to shoot in one take as Aditya and Disha had to sync their breathing patterns."

Earlier in an interview, Mohit Suri said, "Normally, I come out with a film every year but this has taken a bit longer. I had to slow down a bit because budgets are becoming big (laughs). But, Malang is very interesting for me - Bhushan Kumar, Mithoon, Aditya (Roy Kapur), Kunal (Khemu)... everybody is coming together. And, then there is Disha Patani, who is going to shock you with this film."

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on February 7, 2020.

