Malang New Poster: Disha Patani Is Living Life From One High To Another

After dropping Aditya Roy Kapur's first look from Mohit Suri's upcoming romantic thriller, Malang, the makers have now unveiled his leading lady Disha Patani's look from the film.

The Baaghi 2 actress took to her Twitter page to share her first look from this Mohit Suri directorial and wrote, In love...living life from one high to another. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!"

In the poster, Disha looks mesmerizing and the various color hues add a hint of mystery to her look. What do you folks think?

Speaking about her first instinct when Mohit Suri narrated Malang's script to her, Disha earlier said, When Mohit sir narrated the film to me, I loved the character role I had in the film. It was amazing. I do relate to the film and that you will find out when you see the film."

The actress had injured herself on the sets while shooting for the film. "As part of my prep, I had already learnt different kinds of skills like front and back flips. However, I hurt my knee just days before the shoot. I was doing a front salto [a flipping skill which includes a front or back tuck] during my rehearsal when I mistimed my landing and injured my knee. I was advised bed rest for the next few days and underwent deep tissue massages for relief. Luckily, I recovered [in time] for the shoot," the actress was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Malang also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The revenge drama is slated to hit the big screens on February 7, 2020.

Malang First Look: Aditya Roy Kapur's Hatred Is As Pure As His Love!

Disha Patani Admits Tiger Shroff Is Her Favourite Bollywood Action Hero