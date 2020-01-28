    For Quick Alerts
      Malang Song Phir Na Milen Kabhi: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's New Track Is For Heartbroken Souls

      By
      |
      After 'Chal Ghar Chalein' and 'Malang' title track, the makers of Malang have dropped a brand new song titled 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi'. The latest song shows a heart-wrenching tale of love with a tint of heartbreak. The lead pair, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's chemistry is well known but it is the bond between the two that the song touches upon and we are already hooked on to it.

      aditya-disha

      Luv Films took to their Twitter page, "Tu Aasmaa Hai Aur Main Hoon Zameen.. Hum Phir Na Milen Kabhi 💔 #PhirNaMilenKabhi, song out now! Link in Bio! #Malang @anilskapoor @adityaroykapur @dishapatani @khemster2 @mohitsuri @ankittiwari @princedubey1412 @iamdjphukan #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @malangfilm".

      Watch the song here.

      With vocals by Ankit Tiwari and music by DJ Phukan and Ankit Tiwari and lyrics by Prince Dubey, the song promises to be the most heartwarming symphony of the season.

      From the poster to the enchanting trailer, followed by the music tracks that have been released, the audience is showering Malang with love.

      Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani, Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The romantic thriller is slated to hit the big screens on February 7, 2020.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 16:27 [IST]
