    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Malang Title Song: Aditya Roy Kapur And Disha Patani Get High On Love In This Catchy Number

      By
      |

      After the thrilling trailer and the soulful 'Chal Ghar Chalen' song, the makers of Malang have released the title track of the film featuring the lead pair- Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani and we must tell you that it's quite catchy.

      mlang

      Disha took to her Twitter page to drop the link of the song video and wrote, Get ready to fall in love and unleash the madness within you with #MalangTitleTrack 🤩 Song out now http://bit.ly/Malang_Title_Track #Malang."

      Watch the song video here.

      The love song is sung and composed by Ved Sharma with its lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa & Harsh Limbachiya. While talking to Times Of India, Ved said, "It is a vibrant and romantic number with a Sufi touch. A lot of inspiration for this song was drawn from one of Amir Khusro's dohas; there's a deep meaning to his words. The biggest challenge for me was to bring out Aditya's character through the song. Mohit sir wanted the vocal tone to match that of Aditya's as well as the vibe of the character he plays in the film."

      The title track begins with Aditya and Disha's character meeting at a music festival. Soon, they bond and fall in love as they travel across Goa on a bike, smoke and drink on beachside restaurants. Their dreamy romance ends up with Aditya fighting with other prisoners in jail.

      Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is touted to be a romantic thriller which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie will be hitting the big screens on February 7, 2020.

      Did Kriti Sanon Walk Out Of Mohit Suri's Malang? Here's The Truth

      Malang Song Chal Ghar Chalen: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Love Ballad Is Soothing To The Ears

      Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 12:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue