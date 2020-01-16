Malang Title Song: Aditya Roy Kapur And Disha Patani Get High On Love In This Catchy Number

After the thrilling trailer and the soulful 'Chal Ghar Chalen' song, the makers of Malang have released the title track of the film featuring the lead pair- Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani and we must tell you that it's quite catchy.

Disha took to her Twitter page to drop the link of the song video and wrote, Get ready to fall in love and unleash the madness within you with #MalangTitleTrack 🤩 Song out now http://bit.ly/Malang_Title_Track #Malang."

Watch the song video here.

The love song is sung and composed by Ved Sharma with its lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa & Harsh Limbachiya. While talking to Times Of India, Ved said, "It is a vibrant and romantic number with a Sufi touch. A lot of inspiration for this song was drawn from one of Amir Khusro's dohas; there's a deep meaning to his words. The biggest challenge for me was to bring out Aditya's character through the song. Mohit sir wanted the vocal tone to match that of Aditya's as well as the vibe of the character he plays in the film."

The title track begins with Aditya and Disha's character meeting at a music festival. Soon, they bond and fall in love as they travel across Goa on a bike, smoke and drink on beachside restaurants. Their dreamy romance ends up with Aditya fighting with other prisoners in jail.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is touted to be a romantic thriller which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie will be hitting the big screens on February 7, 2020.

