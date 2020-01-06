Malang Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film Is A Lethal Combination Of Action And Thrill!

Mohit Suri's last film, Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor fell short of being a box office hit. The movie, which released in 2017, was an official screen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel by the same name. Three years later, the director is back with a bang and this time, his film is a revenge drama.

Titled Malang, the makers released the official trailer of the mutistarrer today. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, the 2.45 second video has a mix of romance, action and thrill to keep you guessing about the film's plot.

Watch the trailer here.

Speaking about the film, Disha Patani had earlier revealed in an interview that Malang was physically challenging for her as she had to perform a lot of underwater stunts for the movie.

Disha Patani was quoted as saying, "We did a lot of underwater sports for this film. The activities were very different and challenging, more so because we had to learn everything in just a day or two, and normally people take years of experience to learn underwater sports. However, it was overall a lot of fun for me performing all those stunts because I really like sports. As long as it looks great on screen, every effort is worth it".

Aditya Roy Kapur, too, is excited to play an action-hero for the first time in a film, away from his lover boy image.

Director Mohit Suri said in an official statement, "I am excited to share the trailer of Malang with the audience today. With this movie, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most, intense edgy and mad. I hope it is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for each of us."

Malang is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

