Mallika Sherawat Predicted Kamala Harris' Political Success In 2009; Old Picture Goes Viral

Indian Americans are currently rejoicing as Kamala Harris has been elected to become the US Vice President in January 2021. Kamala Harris will be the first-ever female as well as first Asian-American, African-American Vice President in the history of the US. To everyone's surprise, an old tweet of Mallika Sherawat preceding Kamala's success is currently going viral on social media.

Mallika Sherawat has been rooting for Kamala Harris since 2009. The actor's 11-year-old tweet and a picture with the US Vice-President-Elect has gone viral on the Internet. At the time, Sherawat was prepping for the 2011 film called Politics of Love. In the film, she was seen essaying the role of a campaign worker, based on Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, the VP-elect had been the District Attorney of San Francisco.

In Mallika's tweet from June 23, 2009, she had written, "Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!" Mallika had also shared a picture with Harris after they met at a party. Taking to her Facebook page, she captioned the picture as, "with Kamala Harris, the attorney general of San Francisco. I was inspired by her for my role in Politics of Love..."

Mallika who has worked in several international projects, during an interaction with WIRED revealed that Kamala was an inspiration for her role in Politics of Love. She had said, "I play a half-Indian half-African American woman (like 'the female Obama' Kamala Harris) who falls in love with a black Republican! With a Lil hard work, combined with some gospel churchin', hip-hop dance classes and language lessons: I'll be a swaggalicious suga mama in no time at all!"

On the work front, Mallika was last seen in the 2019 web series, Booo Sabki Phategi. The horror-comedy created by Ekta Kapoor also starred Tusshar Kapoor and released on ALT Balaji.

