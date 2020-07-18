Man Arrested For Rape And Acid Attack Threats To Dil Bechara Actress Swastika Mukherjee

Actress Swastika Mukherjee took to his Instagram account on Friday and shared that she had been receiving rape and acid attack threats on social media. After filing a complaint with the Cyber Crime Department of Kolkata Police, she revealed that a man was arrested and that he accepted the charges in court. Swastik also revealed in the post that the threats began after she was falsely quoted on a website by a reporter saying that, "suicides are now in fashion'

According to Swastika Mukherjee's post on social media, the journalist who falsely quoted the actress on his website www.smritinews.in, has also been arrested from Galsi, Bardhaman. Sharing the ordeal she wrote, "On June 26, days after my co-actor in the upcoming movie 'Dil Bechara' Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death, there was a media report that falsely quoted me saying that suicides are now in fashion. Following this, there were fierce online attacks on me, including rape and death threats."

Mukherjee shared screengrabs of the news article and the threats she received on Instagram, and added in the post, "I would like to inform you that the person behind the fake news posted on www.smritinews.in, Shuvam Chakraborty from Galsi, Bardhaman, Bengal has been arrested by the Kolkata Cyber Crime Department. He has accepted that he carried the false quote on the news portal and circulated it on social media."

Swastika's Instagram Post Swastika captioned her Instagram post urging people to come forward with social media threats and have faith in the police department. She wrote, "Cyberbullying is not acceptable. Rape threats, acid attack threats are heinous crime & it needs to be addressed. It's time people think before attacking someone because there will be repercussions. ‬‪Thank you @kolpolice cyber crime department for taking such prompt action. ‬" Swastika Has Also Worked With Sushant In Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Talking about the Kolkata man arrested for the acid attack and rape threats, Swastika revealed, "Along with this, Koushik Das from Hooghly, who had sent me acid attack and rape threats based on this fake news, has also been arrested. Both of them have surrendered in court. Many of us, irrespective of our gender, face vicious cyber attacks which can sometimes snowball into real threats. At the least, this causes a great deal of mental agony and harm to the individuals and their families. I would urge people to muster courage and report such situations to law enforcement." Dil Bechara Will Release On July 24 Recently, other Bollywood celebrities have also opened up about receiving rape threats from strangers on social media. After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has was also attacked on social media along with other star kids like Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

