Mandana Karimi Clarifies Rumours About Suffering From COVID-19; Asks Fans To Educate Themselves

Mandana Karimi recently shut down rumours about being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus in an Instagram live session. The Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress clarified that she is suffering from an eye infection, and assured fans that she is fine and taking care of it with the help of her doctor.

Mandama said, "The reason I came live is because some of you sent me messages of concern, asking if I have got coronavirus and what is happening. Thank you so much for your concern. No, I haven't got coronavirus. I just have an eye infection, which I am taking care of, with my doctor."

She further added, "Guys, educate yourselves, before making any suggestions to anyone. When you don't even know about the symptoms of any sort of sickness, you can't really be a doctor and you can't be making assumptions."

Showing the socket of her eye which was swollen and had a bruise-like appearance, Mandana revealed that the eye infection was probably caused when she accidentally touched her eye with her hand, which was in contact with sanitisers and chemicals.

She advised fans to be cautious while using chemicals and said, "Make sure you are careful because this can happen to you. We keep using hand sanitisers, even at home... Probably it has contacted my eye and that is why this has happened."

The actress also revealed that her dog Elvis was staying with a friend for a few days, as she cannot take him downstairs for a walk or do too much around the house because of the eye infection.

"I am not giving away my son, Elvis. He is my baby. But because of my situation I am not allowed to clean the house or take him out for a walk. So Elvis is with a friend of mine. She has been really sweet," said Mandana in her Instagram live session.

In the end, the actress asked fans to take advice from a proper doctor virtually, and not go to a hospital.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Mandana had said that she is all alone in Mumbai during the lockdown. However, she is constantly in touch with her friends and family through video calls. She was quoted as saying, "It is a strange experience to be locked down. I was shooting in Mumbai for the last two months and was barely home and suddenly, I am home [all the time]."

